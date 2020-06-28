Mary J. Lacey, 80, of Milan, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born on April 11, 1940 in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late George A. and Myrtle A. Cron Hunsinger.
Mary enjoyed nature and wildlife, especially bird watching and watching the children in her family grow up.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Pam (fiancé Greg Harders) Hall of Bridgeport, NY, granddaughter Marie Hall of Bridgeport, NY, grandson Devin Freeman of Bridgeport, NY, sister and brother-in-law, Mert and Johnny Derx of Olean, NY, brother and sister-in-law Fred and Sally Ross of Herrickville, PA, sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jim Flanigan of Wyalusing, PA, also survived by niece, Anita Salsman, whom cared for her over the past several years and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Mary’s request, there will not be any services. Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
