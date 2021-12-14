Mary Jane Pyle Merschbach of Liberty Corners, Towanda PA passed away Wednesday December 8th 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre Pa. Born September 24th 1929 in Philadelphia Pa, she was the youngest daughter of Samuel and Pauline Eisenmann Pyle.
Mary graduated in 1948 from William Penn High School for Girls in Philadelphia where she excelled in art and athletics. She took art classes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and had some of her works displayed there. Mary was named ‘Miss Robinhood’ by her classmates for her ability with bow and arrow. She enjoyed hunting.
Mary enjoyed baking, cooking, and making homemade ice cream and cakes for the local ice cream socials at the Liberty Corners Grange Hall.
In 1951, Mary met the handsome guy that would become her husband on June 6th 1953. In their early years Mary and Frank liked to dance the polka at the local German Club, they enjoyed weekend trips to the Jersey Shore, and later to their cabin in The Pocono mountains. After children came into the picture there were camping trips to various places before moving to ‘the woods’.
In early years Mary was employed in the offices of Acme Market company in Philadelphia. After moving to Towanda in 1969 she became a remote worker, doing numerous certificates for employees in Old English Script. Her handiness with pen and paint brush led her to doing signs for local churches when new pastors would come along, as well as several business’s.
Mary’s talent for painting soon graced the homes of her children and friends in the form of paintings on canvas, saw blades, tree ornaments etc. She met many new friends when she started going to art classes at the senior citizen building in Towanda pa. Mary participated and won several senior spelling bees. It was impossible to beat her at scrabble! She also enjoyed gardening, raising some animals, and most importantly babysitting her grandchildren. Her love for them knew no bounds. In the summer, you could find all of them in the backyard swimming pool, where she taught the grandchildren her love of swimming.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Merschbach, brothers Joseph, Howard and Henry Pyle and sister Helen Pyle.
She is survived by children Frank K Merschbach (Suzanne Martin) of Thompson Pa, daughters Susan Merschbach Landmesser (David) of Liberty Corners and Karen Merschbach also of Liberty Corners, Towanda Pa. Grandchildren: Matthew Merschbach (Audra) of Mount Pleasant South Carolina, Michele Merschbach Brown of Towanda pa, Jenifer Landmesser Johnson (Matthew) of Monroeton Pa, Sara Landmesser Brown (Joshua) of Wyalusing pa. Nick Kravitz of Towanda Pa, Tyler Kravitz of Billings Montana, Darren Kravitz of Towanda. Great granddaughters Kierra Cole Ford of Towanda, Marlee Grace and Emilee Rose Johnson of Monroeton Pa, and Hattie Lane Merschbach of Mount Pleasant South Carolina.
Visitation and service will take place after the first of the new year. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
