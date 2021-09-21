It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Mary Jane Slocum on Sept. 15, 2021. She was a beloved resident of Roaring Branch, PA.
Mary Jane was the cherished wife and best friend of the late Ronnie Slocum. Loving mother of Mike (Kathy) Slocum and Alisha Ragan. Proud grandma to Shaina (Brent) Spencer, Chantel (Nick) Evertsen, Josh (Megan) Slocum, Gabe Ragan, and Zack (Sydney) Ragan. Mimi to Hannah Kendall, Olivia Kelley, Oaklee Ragan, Ava Evertsen, Harper and Saylor Slocum, and Levi Ragan. And special companion to Kenneth Harvey.
She was born on May 13, 1948 to the late Alfred and Marion Route. Mary Jane was the oldest of seven and dear sister of Alfred (Marilyn) Route, late Susan (Gordy) Collister, late Ernie (Sally) Route, Linda (Dave) Rockwell, Brenda (Jim) Colton, Ricky (Denise) Route.
Mary Jane was greeted in Heaven by her husband, parents, mother-in-law, sister, brother, and beloved dog Snowball, who she dotingly referred to as “Mutt-boy.”
She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many good friends whom she considered family.
The first word that comes to folk’s minds when asked about Janie is always “hardworking.” She spent her life serving and caring for others. She was employed at the Midway Truck Stop and the Blossburg VFW. She has held many jobs throughout her life; working at the D&H Keystone Market, Landon’s Apple Orchard, Wondies Undies, and previously owned the Ralston Store and Slocum’s Meats and Deli. Janie considered all of her co-workers (past and present) to be part of her family. She dearly loved each and every one of you!
Mary Jane was an honest, forgiving, and selfless woman, who enjoyed the simple things in life. Her hobbies included working in her flower gardens, baking for charity events and family gatherings, reading, sewing, taking walks, and riding motorcycle. She enjoyed spending time on the mountain with Ken and visiting with friends at the Blossburg VFW and the Deer Crossing. She loved sitting on her porch, sipping coffee, and smoking a cigarette while chatting with family and neighbors.
But above all else, she adored her children and grandchildren. And if you we’re lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her great-grandchildren’s faces, the pure joy radiating from her would surely blind you.
She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. She has etched a permanent mark on the many lives she has touched with her heartfelt, direct advice and will be immensely missed.
Mary Jane loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. We can have peace knowing He has said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Per Mary Jane’s wishes there will be no services. A memorial graveside and public burial will be set for a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
