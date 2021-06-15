Mary Jane Walker, 83, of Athens, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born Jan. 10, 1938, in Towanda, PA, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Lydia (Whitehead) Walker.
Mary Jane was a 1956 graduate of Sayre High School. She served as a Missionary at the Desi Scott Children’s Home in Pine Ridge, KY for many years. She retired after 28 years of faithful service from Robert Packer Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide. Mary Jane was a resident of Chemung View Apartments for over 40 years, where she attended the Bible studies on a regular basis. She loved cats.
She is predeceased by her brother Robert Walker, sister Shirley Vinson, and infant brother Raymond Walker.
Mary Jane is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles F. and Shirley Walker, and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, PA with the Rev. Robert Nacci officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service in Bradford County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in Mary Jane’s name to the First Baptist Church, 221 North Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
