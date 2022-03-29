Mary Jane Watson, 85, of Canton, PA, walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 27, at the Towanda Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit. Born June 5, 1936 in Rome, New York, Mary Jane spent nearly her entire life residing in Canton, Troy, and Windfall, PA.
After many years of living and working on the family farm in Windfall, PA, Mary Jane spent multiple decades working for various employers in Troy, PA. Those employers included the Super Duper grocery store, American Silk/Woven Label and Eureka/Paper Magic.
Faith, family and friends were an important part of her life. In addition to enjoying time spent with family or visiting with life-long friends, Mary Jane was an avid reader and loved to crochet.
A loving and caring mother and grandmother, Mary Jane is survived by four children, Roger Hawkins and Nancy (Hawkins) Neff both of Canton, PA, Jim (Leslie) Hawkins of Spring Brook Twp., PA, and Tom (Lisa) Watson of Richmond, VA.; her six grandchildren, Mindy Hartford of Covington, PA, Glenn Trick Jr. and Nichole (John) Ambruch of Canton, PA, Jacob Neff of Bloomsburg, PA, Madison Hawkins of Pittsburgh, PA, and Blake Hawkins of New York, NY. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Katie Shay, Hunter Chaapel, Gavin Hartford, and Norah and Alice Ambruch.
In addition to the love she had for her children and grandchildren, Mary Jane had a special life-long connection, fondness, and deep admiration for her “other son”/nephew, Danny Watson and his wife Phyliss of Elmira, NY.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her oldest child, daughter Frances (Frannie) Trick, daughter Norma (Nancy’s twin) who passed at birth, her beloved son-in-law Michael (Nancy) Neff, her first husband Charles Hawkins, and her second husband Walter Watson.
In honor of Mary Jane’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or memorial services. A family-only celebration of Mary Jane’s life will take place the week of March 28.
The Morse & Kleese Funeral Home in Canton is assisting with arrangements. Share condolences and memories of Mary Jane at morseandkleesefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.