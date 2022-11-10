Mrs. Mary Joan Wells, age 80, of Albany Township, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Darway Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Estella, PA.
Mary was born February 17, 1942, in Winchendon, MA, a daughter of the late George J. and Grace Josephine Borey McLean. She married William Alvin Wells of Bradford County, PA, on May 22, 1969, and they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary before Bill’s passing on May 20, 2017.
Mary loved to read and was an accomplished cook and baker, and she loved her pet dogs.
Surviving are two sons: Mark D. Harvey (Jaffrey, NH) and Kevin M. Harvey (New Ipswich, NH); and a daughter: Betty Ann Harvey (Sopchoppy, FL).
She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Brian Keith Harvey, of Keene, NH, on February 11, 2019; a daughter-in-law. Pamela J. Harvey of Jaffrey, NH, on September 12, 2018, two brothers, Roger C. Mclean in 1997, and Francis E. “Mac” McLean in 2000, and by five brothers-in-law: Russell Wells, Ralph Wells, Leland Wells, Wayne Morningstar and Carl Wells, as well as five sisters-in-law: Beatrice Shedden, Mildred Teeter, Evelyn Shedden, Marie Moore and Jean Lee.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
