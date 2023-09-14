Mary K. Patterson, 90, of Athens, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday afternoon, September 7, 2023.
Mary was born in Sayre, PA, on May 1, 1933, the daughter of the late George and Nellie (Shomoska) Miller.
Mary grew up in Towanda and attended St. Agnes High School, graduating as Valedictorian of her class of 1951. She was employed with Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, working in the payroll department for over 30 years. Mary was also on the Election Board of the Athens Borough First Ward. Mary was a long-time member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Athens, and served on the Altar Guild for many years.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; her greatest love was her family. Mary really enjoyed entertaining family and friends during the holidays. She loved her home and in the summer months you could always find her tending to her numerous beautiful flower gardens. In the colder months, Mary was usually knitting and crocheting afghans and other needlework. She also enjoyed ceramics, crafting, music and was an excellent cook.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother William “Bill” Miller and sister Barbara Miller.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years James Patterson of Athens, PA, Andrew Patterson of Arlington, VA, daughter Kathy Ayres of Athens, PA, grandchildren Alexandra Ayres of Canton, PA and Jonathan Ayres of Athens, PA. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Sherbondy of Hagerstown, MD, Rose Altman of Gettysburg, PA, and Helen Miller of Towanda, PA, and brother Georg Miller of Boston, MA, several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00am at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 South Main Street, Athens, PA with Rev. Benjamin Lentz officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
