Mary Kathleen “Kathy” (Jackson) Finnerty, 67, of Athens, PA passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
She was born on August 11, 1953, in Troy, PA, the daughter of the late Ralph Wells and Doris Mae (Manzer) Jackson.
Kathy was the Owner and Operator of the Burlington Hotel also known as the Brick in Burlington, PA. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and New Orleans. She enjoyed sewing and had a passion for studying history.
She is predeceased by her brother Kerry Jackson, and sisters Carol May, Gloria Cornish, and Judy Brague.
Kathy is survived by her children Timmi Finnerty of FL, Terri Finnerty of Bentley Creek, PA, Rhonda and Dana Goudreau of Athens, PA, and Melissa Finnerty of Athens, PA, 7 grandchildren Caleb Butters, Allen Rightmire, Tyler Finogle, Dustin Feagin, Derek Lattimer, Coltayn Shumway, and Crew Shumway, and 2 great-grandchildren Carter Butters and Logan Butters. She is also survived by her sister Janice Brown of FL, brother Samuel Jackson of Athens, PA, brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Nancy Jackson of Ulster, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 10am-11am at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
