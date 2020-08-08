Mary Kravetz, age 95, of Lopez, Colley Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the home of her niece Pam Arthur.
She was born in Lopez, Pennsylvania, on July 2, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Eva Hubiak Kravitz.
She worked in factories in the local area, including the Weldon Pajama Factory in Lopez, the Endicott Johnson shoe Factory in Mildred, and the Sull-Craft Factory in Dushore.
Mary was a devoted member of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Church in Lopez. Because of dedicated service to her church, she was recognized with an archpastoral service award in 2007. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post No. 452, Mildred, Pennsylvania. She was the proud sister of her eight brothers, who all served their country in World War II.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by eight brothers, Andrew, Metro, John, Frank, Michael, Stephen, and Nickolas and Danny.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania, with the Reverend Archimandrite Michael Thier presiding.
Interment will be in St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Cemetery, Colley Township, Lopez, Pennsylvania.
Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Mildred Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 74, Mildred, PA 18632 or the Dushore Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
