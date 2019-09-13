It is with great sadness that the family of Mary L. Newton announces her passing on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 79 years.
Mary was the beloved daughter of Jessie Robinson Newton of Burlington, and the youngest sister to eight siblings: Ernest, Alexander, William, Donald, Robert, Florence, Ruby and Marion Newton.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, Debbie Newton (Florida), Sharon Newton Kelly (Wyalusing); nephews, Rick Newton (Towanda), Ernest Newton (Rome), and Larry Newton (Swoyersville); as well as many great nieces and nephews and her bonus family and friends.
Mary devoted her life to loving and mentoring children and was a generous person to so many who were blessed to know her. Mary had wonderful sense of humor and lent her beautiful singing voice to the Penn York Country Music Club. Mary will fondly be remembered for her love of Elvis, music, bingo and most importantly for her strong faith in the Lord. In keeping with Mary’s request, please do not mourn for Mary, instead celebrate her life as she is now welcomed into eternal rest in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and loved ones.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Rome Cemetery, Rome. In lieu of flowers friends may make memorial contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, 10 Park Street, Suite 2, Towanda, PA 18848. Condolences may be sent to the family at 33937 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837.
Memories may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
