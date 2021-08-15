Mary Lacy (Russin) Cummings, of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Monday, August 9, 2021, after an exceptionally courageous battle with cancer at the age of 45.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Chip Cummings and their cherished children, Evan and Laura Cummings; parents Gerald (Jerry) Russin and Josephine (Joan) Lacy Russin; Parents In-law, Roy W. Cummings Jr. and Kim T. Cummings of Troy, PA; sister Heather (Phil) Welzant of Gambrills, MD; sister Jennifer (Mike) Furman of Elmira, NY; brother-in-law Scott (Robyn) Cummings of Troy, PA; brother-in-law Jay Cummings of Troy PA; and sister-in-law Shelly (Vaughn) Kendall of Troy PA. Also surviving Mary are beloved nieces and nephews: Adam and Claire Welzant; Amy and Kevin Furman; Ashley Cummings; Jacob, Justin, Jay, and Aahleisia Cummings; as well as Katie, Corbin, and Delaney Kendall. Mary also has many surviving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mary’s family affectionately nicknamed her “Wee Mary” and “Aunt Mimi”. Mary is pre-deceased by her mother-in-law Carol O’Hara, grandparents Andrew Russin, Theresa Russin, Charles Lacy, and Jane Lacy.
Born in Elmira, NY on May 23, 1976, Mary graduated with honors from Elmira Free Academy in 1994. Mary is also remembered as a passionate athlete, competing in tennis, soccer and softball. As such she was inducted into the Elmira High School Sports Hall of Fame. Mary also loved the game of golf, as a player and enthusiastic spectator. After graduating from William Smith College in Geneva, NY in 1998 with a degree in Economics Mary was employed as an accountant with her father Jerry at his CPA firm in Corning, NY for many years, and later for Schweitzer Aircraft Corporation and Bucher Emhart Glass in Big Flats, NY.
Mary and Chip were married on Palm Island in the Grenadines on October 4, 2003. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Evan in August 2006, and Laura in December 2009. Mary often said of her children, “they are the greatest joys of my life”. The Cumming’s home was a happy and busy one as the family grew and spread their roots in Elmira, Troy and most recently Ovid. Family was always very important to Mary, including the family’s spunky dog Jackson. Mary was a fun-loving, energetic person who enjoyed taking trips and spending time with family and friends at the lake, the beach, a show or concert, and anything that brought her family happiness.
Mary had many wonderful friends, and the acts of love and support from them during her illness were a significant source of strength to Mary and the family. Mary thought and spoke about her friends often and with genuine love. Mary was always the first person to happily celebrate the special events and good fortunes of those she loved, and she was equally as compassionate in their struggles. Mary’s photogenic smile and energetic personality were contagious. Mary will be loved, missed, remembered, and honored by many, as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, co-worker, and friend to all.
Mary and her family would like to thank Dr. Gosain and the dedicated, professional staff at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Corning, NY, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for their compassionate care of Mary during her illness. In addition, thank you to Care First Hospice and especially to the wonderful Nurse, who went above and beyond with help and compassion when it was most needed.
The family welcomes relatives and friends to Mary’s Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Southside on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11AM. A livestream of the Mass will be available through the Facebook page for Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish (https://www.facebook.com/ElmiraCatholic). In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Guthrie Cancer Center, CareFirst Hospice, or the Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, PA. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Mary’s Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
