Mary Lorraine Lang Wanagitis, age 78, of Mildred, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Lorraine was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Sayre, PA, a daughter of the late Patrick J. & Rose Angelo Lang. She graduated from the Turnpike High School, a member of the class of 1960. She married Joseph F. Wanagitis Jr., in 1963. Joe tragically passed away at the age of 24 on November 16, 1968, as the result of an automobile accident, leaving Lorraine a very young widow with three children.
Lorraine worked at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Mfg. Co. of Mildred, PA, for many years until it closed. She then worked at the Kauffman Boot Factory in Dushore, PA, until it closed.
She was employed by the Dandy Mini Mart in Mildred, PA, where she was well known and well-liked by her customers. She had been a dedicated employee since August of 2001. Customers wouldn’t know what to do if Lorraine wasn’t there to tell them, and that is exactly what she did! She was a good person who liked to have a good time and joke around. Her favorite part of working at the Dandy were the customers and her co-workers. While Dandy manager Lisa was off on medical leave, she effectively ran the Mildred Dandy for thirty days in a row.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mildred, PA. She would always help at their Bazaar and with other church activities.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her smile would light up a room when she was surrounded by her grandkids. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tina Wanagitis, Mildred; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Terry L. Johnson, Wyalusing, PA; grandchildren, Kisa Moyer, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Chanse Moyer, Philadelphia, PA, Chad Johnson, Monroeton, PA, Casey Johnson, Wyalusing, PA, Taylor Wanagitis, Powell, PA
Nevin Nolte, Washington DC; great-grandchildren, Roman David Lazzari, Emre Thoreau Lazzari, Callie Wanagitis, Abigail Allen; brother, Ralph “Butch” Lang, Deerfield Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Rita Busch, Dallas.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Jo Wanagitis Moyer on March 1, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mildred, PA, with her pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Mildred, PA.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Lorraine’s name to the Mildred Fire and Ambulance, PO Box 74, Mildred, PA 18632.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
