Mary Lou (Duart) Kelley, 93, beloved widow of Joseph Kelley, of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her residence with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are incomplete, a full and comprehensive obituary will be in tomorrow’s paper.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
