Mary Lou (Duart) Kelley, 93, of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at her residence with loving family by her side. Mary Lou was born January 15, 1930, in Troy, a daughter of the late Rex and Ida Hazel (Alexander) Duart. She attended Troy area schools and graduated with the class of 1947. On December 23, 1950, Mary Lou married Joseph Kelley in the Troy Presbyterian Church. Together they shared 58 years of devoted marriage and raised four children. Mary Lou was employed for several years in Troy as a secretary for the C.F. May Insurance Company. While working full time she continued assisting Joe on the family’s dairy farm as well as taking care of the children and their home. She was a former member of Troy Presbyterian Church, East Granville Baptist Church and currently enjoyed attending the Olde Covert Church on Armenia Mountain.
Mary Lou was a talented cook and loved being busy in the kitchen. She enjoyed baking and making family dinners, especially during the holidays. Special times were going on old fashion picnics to enjoy God’s nature and share good times and memories with her family and friends. She could always be found at her grandchildren’s sporting events cheering them on as an avid Trojan fan. Having her great grandchildren for a visit was a very special time for Mary Lou. She was the family matriarch and rock who loved all her family unconditionally.
Surviving is her children, Gary (Darla) Kelley, Randy (Doris) Kelley all of Granville Summit, Terry (Gene) Vermilya of Orlando, Florida and Cindy Smith of Troy, nine grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, sister, Connie (Richard) Boyles, brother, Donald (Bonnie) Duart, brother-in-law, James (Becky) Kelley, sister-in-law, June Ross, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Besides her parents and beloved husband Joseph, Mary Lou is predeceased by her sisters, Barbara (Gale) Palmer, Doris (Lee) Strange, brother-in-law, Russel Ross, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Mildred Kelley, brother-in-law, Jack (Mary Alice) Kelley and sister- in-law, Janet Kelley.
Maintaining to Mary Lou’s expressed wishes, a private family graveside service to honor her life will be held in the Windfall Cemetery at the family’s convenience. Family friend, Denny Vermilya will officiate the services.
The Kelley family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care given by Mary Lou’s caregivers and nurses.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests your consideration of a memorial donation in Mrs. Kelley’s name to the Olde Covert Church, C/O Kenneth Marple, 8968 Old State Road, Troy, PA 16947 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa 18848.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting with final arrangements.
Memories and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
