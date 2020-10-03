When someone you love becomes a memory… the memory becomes a treasure... Mary Lou Wilson, 86, of Warren Center will forever be missed in our hearts. Mary Lou passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 following a period of declining health at the Bradford County Manor. Mary Lou was born on July 31, 1934 in New Brunswick, New Jersey a daughter of the late Fred and Lois (Newcomb) Gauntt. She was a graduate of New Brunswick High School class of 1954. Following graduation, Mary Lou was employed as a Nurses Aid until she was swept off her feet and married Donald G. Wilson on June 30, 1961. A loving wife, a devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was a talented seamstress and will be remembered as a wonderful cook.
Mary Lou will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years, Donald G. Wilson; her children, Donald (Patricia) Wilson, Loran F. Wilson, Kenneth A. Brewer, Debbie M. Wilson, Monica R. Wilson (fiancé Bryce Everson) and Gabrielle Ferreri; her grandchildren, Danielle, Caroline, Max, Isaiah, Arianna, Akajiah, Melody, AvahMae, Antonia, Alexandria, Isabella, A’Llaviah, Serenity, Jade, Jafar, Sienna. She will also be missed by her sister, Martha Lackey.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. For the safety of those attending, we will be following the CDC guidelines of wearing masks. A funeral services and celebration of Mary Lou’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at the funeral chapel. Interment and prayers of committal will follow in the Warren Center Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Community Independent Bible Church, 879 Maple St, Little Meadows, PA 18830, or the activities fund at the Bradford County Manor, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 in loving memory of Mary Lou Wilson.
