Mary Louise Wakely Soper passed away on December 15, 2022 at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home. Mary was born on December 16, 1925 to Phelps and Laura Riggs Wakely. After graduating from Smithfield High School in 1943, Mary worked at Remington Rand and Ward LaFrance in Elmira. In the 1960’s, she went to work for Evan S. William, II and worked for the law firm for many years.
Mary was the pianist and choir director for the Big Pond Faith Community United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She organized Mother-Daughter banquets and directed several Christmas cantatas. Mary played piano for 60 years for the Big Pond Lions meetings and minstrels. She also played for numerous weddings, funerals and community organizations. Besides her piano, Mary enjoyed her grandchildren and family gatherings. She was an avid reader and devout Yankee fan. She also volunteered as a greeter and registrar for the American Red Cross blood drives.
Mary was pre-deceased by her parents, Phelps and Laura Wakely, her siblings Lucile Jelliff, Harold Wakely and Helen Storch, her niece, Thelma Baker, and Thelma’s daughter, Michelle.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Pierce, Binghamton, NY, and Bonnie Rae (Robert) Wrisley, Lebanon, PA, her granddaughters, Andrea Pierce and Megann (John) Arthur, her great-granddaughter, Avery Arthur and great-grandson, Logan Arthur, two step-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her good friends in Big Pond.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by the the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA. Visitation will be at 12 PM noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 followed by the funeral service and committal service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in the East Smithfield cemetery when weather permits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faith Community Church or the charity of your choice.
Send Condolences at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.