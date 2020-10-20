Mary Lynne Pierce Middaugh, 58, of 615 Fourth St. Towanda, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Arnot-Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York, following a brief illness. Mary will be remembered for her shy, kind nature and her great love for her family.
Mary was born in Towanda on Sept. 8, 1962, the third daughter of Harold “Wimpy” Pierce and Daisy Benjamin Pierce. She was a life-long First Warder and proud of the area where she was raised.
She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1980. On June 5, 1982, Mary married Robert H. Middaugh Jr. at the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda. She was formerly employed by Acme Markets in Towanda, Paper Magic in Troy, P&C Markets in Wysox, E.I. DuPont in Towanda and TOPS Markets in Wysox.
Mary was devoted to caring for her great-great nephews, Hunter and Brandon, and relished the time she was able to spend with them.
She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and watching deer. Mary was also an avid fan of British comedies and mystery television programs. She spent many happy times at Mt. Pisgah State Park, swimming with her great-great nephews, walking the trails and going on long country rides throughout Bradford County.
Surviving are her husband, Robert H. “Bob” Middaugh Jr.; sister, Barbara Pierce Manville; nieces, Lynne Marie (Glen) Smith, Angela (Doug) Coates; great niece, Arica Brown; great nephew, Steven Brown; special great-great nephews, Hunter and Brandon Walters; and her aunt, Marjorie Pierce. Mary is also survived by her fur babies, Abigail Rose and Dusty.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her infant son, Robert H. Middaugh III; sister, Marie Ann Pierce; and brother-in-law, William “Bill” Manville.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be planned for late spring, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.