Mary M. Figorski, 93, formerly of Wysox, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Dec. 24, 1926 the daughter of Adam Schmidt and Margaret Weissensee Schmidt.
On April 30, 1949 she married Edward B. Figorski in Philadelphia. Mary enjoyed cooking for her family, the outdoors, caring for her home and property, gardening and watching television. In early years, Mary volunteered at Rainbow’s End in Towanda.
Mary’s family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Audrey J. and Michael J. Benjamin of Rome, Pennsylvania; Wayne and Lori Figorski of Troy, New York; granddaughters, Stephanie Figorski of Troy and Cherry Benjamin of Rome, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Edward B. Figorski on May 2, 1992; her sister, Sue; and brothers, Frank, John and Adam; and her canine companion, Tiny.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will follow in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
