Mary Mae Johnson, 92, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 25, 2020 at her home.
Mary was born April 16, 1928 the daughter of the late Danny Vanderpool and Leona Lee. She married Charles Johnson Sr. on Sept. 10, 1945. Mary possessed great love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also loved the children from her neighborhood. Mary had a big heart and never turned anyone away. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
Mary is survived by her sister, Hilda Stroud of New Albany; her children, Margaret Johnson (Ralph) of Towanda, Danny Montgomery (Lynnell) of Texas, Catherine Vanderpool, Doris Stroud, Rose Johnson (Fred), Esther Bennett (Gene), Eleanor Vanderpool and Jack Johnson (Thelma), all of Towanda; 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents (mother, Leona Lee died on Dec. 2, 1984), Mary was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles Johnson Sr. on July 21, 2007; and her son, Charles Daniel Johnson on Aug. 1, 1971.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cole Cemetery, Towanda Township, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
