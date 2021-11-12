Mary Mae (Kithcart) Woodruff, 96, of Laceyville, Auburn Township, PA went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, November 8, 2021, at Endless Mountains Health Systems in Montrose, PA. Mary was born July 12, 1925, in Herrick Township, PA the daughter of George Kithcart and Daisy (Casselbury) Kithcart. On July 9, 1950, Mary married Fred Galen Woodruff at Balibay, PA. In early years, Mary was employed by the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company in Endicott, NY and by the Blue Swan in Sayre, PA. She also provided wallpaper and painting service to area families over the years as well as caring for the elderly in their homes.
Mary assisted her husband Fred who served as manager of the Alpine Meadows Lake Campground in Stevensville, PA for 10 years. Over the years, Mary and Fred also served as foster parents to 25 children in their home.
Surviving are her daughters, Jacqueline Faulkner of Wyalusing, Roseanne Wilcox Urstead of Danville, son and daughter-in-law, Galen L. and Sue Woodruff of Auburn Township, grandchildren, Wendy (Kevin) Cleveland of Clark Summit, Lori Gaydos of Tunkhannock, Tina (Alan) VanDeMark of Wyalusing, Giles (Melissa) Woodruff of Auburn Township, Shanna Woodruff of Auburn Township, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, her brother, Harry Kithcart of Towanda, sister-in-law, Alice A. Youkoski of Hornbrook, as well as several nieces nephews, and cousins. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Fred Galen Woodruff on May 23, 2006, brothers, Roy, Alfred, Danny, Earl, Howard, Jim, and Kenneth, sisters, Helen Brown, Dorothy Cron, and special friends, Shirley and Tom Rider.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Mary’s family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
