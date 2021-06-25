Mary R. Humpton, age 93, of Horseheads, NY, was born on March 12, 1938 in Sayre, PA, the beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Agnes (Bustin) Humpton and passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Mary grew up in East Smithfield and graduated from SRU in 1946. She graduated from Elmira College and worked in the Newfield High School for more than 30 years. She enjoyed both the students and community. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother Howard P. Humpton. She is survived by her beloved niece Tina (Humpton) Brown; great niece Ashley Nichols and her children Parker, Linkoln, and Margaret; great nephew Aric Brown; along with several cousins and the family of Margaret Weaver. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Monday, June 28th from 11 am to 1 pm. Mary will be laid to rest at a later date in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, in Ulster, PA. Those wishing may make a donation in Mary’s name to the Newfield Public Library, PO Box 154 or to the Community Good Neighbor Fund, 166 Main St., both in Newfield, NY 14867. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
