Mary Rita Jackson Warren, 91, of Ulster, PA passed away Sunday morning July 24, 2022, at her home following declining health. Mary was born August 28, 1930, in Athens, PA the daughter of Arthur Jackson Sr. and Violet Willis Jackson. In 1953, she married Donald G. Warren at the Waverly Baptist Church. Donald and Mary purchased their first dairy farm in Canton Twp. which they operated for 12 years and later purchased their present farm in Ulster Twp. Mary assisted her husband in the operation of their farm for many years.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren square dancing, crafts, ceramics, and making quilts.
She is survived by her children: Suanne Morningstar and husband Cecil Jr. of Ulster, D. Thomas Warren of Ulster, Glenn Warren of Ulster, Curt Warren and wife Cindy of Ulster, Tammy Callear and husband Eric of Athens. Grandchildren: Christopher Warren and wife Cindy of Vernon Center, NY, Bryon Morningstar and wife Marty of Sheshequin, Stacey Warren Fraley and husband Tom of South Otselic, NY, Jason Warren and Izzi Landmesser of Greenslanding, John Fice, Emily Fice and Ken Callear all of Athens, great grandchildren, Zachary Warren, Jacob Warren, Havin Warren Grubb, Tauriel Warren, and Gabrielle Warren, sister-in-law, Onalle Jackson of Athens Township, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Donald G. Warren on January 14, 2011, and her brother, Arthur Jackson Jr.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will follow in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday afternoon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be directed to the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, P.O. Box 199, Ulster, PA 18850 in Mary Rita Warren’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.