Mary Suzanne “Suzy” Lawless Goldblatt, age 82, of Towanda, PA (formerly of Morristown, NJ) passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Suzy was born on January 3, 1939 in Morristown, NJ the daughter of the late Rose Claire Underhill Miller and Cornelius Lawless. She married her husband, Stephen Goldblatt on February 9, 1963.
She was a graduate of Bayley-Ellard High School. She obtained her LPN certification from Denville Nursing School in 1985. She was employed with Bayada Home Health Care until she retired in 2001.
After retirement she focused on buying, selling, repairing, and collecting dolls. She was a member of the Pocono Doll Club. Suzy had a passion for reading books; she often read 5-6 books per week and included all genres from history to sci-fi. She and her husband enjoyed taking joy rides and would be often out for hours and hours. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family both in person and on the phone.
Suzy is survived by her husband, Stephen; her children, Adam Goldblatt (Peggy) of Raleigh, NC; Stacey Tiniakos (Rob) of Bethlehem, PA; Lisa Shaffer (Rob) of New Albany, PA; and Michael Goldblatt (Sharmella Watts) of Raleigh, NC; her grandchildren, Zoli, Emily, Kyle, Justin, Matty, Josh, Sami, Jake, and Micah; her siblings, Poppy Malpere of Morristown, NJ and Michael Miller (Karle) of Morristown, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Suzy was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Melissa Goldblatt.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM from the Beth Israel Cemetery, Cedar Knolls, NJ with Rabbi Michael Satz of the Temple B’nai Or officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Suzy’s name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on their website www.jdrf.org.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.