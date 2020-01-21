Mary T. “Molly” O’Neil, age 90, of Albany Township, died peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Mary was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Albany Township, a daughter of Bernard and Mary Finan McGee. She graduated from the New Albany High School with the class of 1947 where she was a member of the girls’ basketball team.
After the war, she married Raymond Thomas O’Neil in May of 1951. He predeceased her on Oct. 25, 1984.
Molly was employed at Rynveld’s Son Corporation in New Albany and also worked alongside of Ray on their family dairy farm while raising five children. In retirement she helped out her good friends and neighbors, Bob and Shirley Doan, at their greenhouse.
She was a loving spouse, mother, and grandmother.
Mary was an active member of St. Basil’s Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.
Survivors are her son, Joseph (Suzette) O’Neil of New Albany, Pennsylvania; daughters, Patricia O’Neil of Kingston, Pennsylvania, Kelly (Chris) Fry of Dushore, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Cheryl O’Neil of McKinney, Texas; sister, Katheryn and Francis Austin of Haymarket, Virginia; sister-in-law, Helen McGee of New Albany, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kevin O’Neil of Ulster, Pennsylvania, Melissa (Paul) Rutkowski of North Tonawanda, New York, Kelby (Justin) Crawford of Sayre, Pennsylvania, Riley O’Neil and Britani Kaufman of Dushore, Pennsylvania, Whitney Fry of Charlotte, North Carolina, Colton Fry of Dushore, Pennsylvania, Quincy Fry of Dushore, Pennsylvania; great-granddaughters, Taytlyn Stiehl, Aspen Rutkowski; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by two sons, Bernard Francis O’Neil, Nov. 30, 2002, and R. Michael O’Neil, Nov.10, 1993; a brother, James B. “Bun” McGee, Oct. 20, 1995; infant twin sister, Mary Bernice McGee; and infant sister, Rose McGee.
A transferal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 2020, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, her pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the start of the transferal at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations are directed to St. Basil’s Parish, Heat and Eat Fund, P.O. Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614, or the Patricia McCarty Memorial Fund, 5048 Route 87, Forksville, PA 18616.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
