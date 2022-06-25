Mary Teresa Hogan Burkhart, 91, passed away Thursday morning, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Waverly, New York, on November 30, 1930. She was the daughter of Edward Hogan and Anna Mae Lougher Hogan. Mary graduated from Waverly High School in the class of 1948.
Mary married Joseph Burkhart on June 4, 1949 at Saint James Catholic Church in Waverly. They recently celebrated their seventy-third wedding anniversary. Joseph and Mary worked together to build businesses in Sayre and in Boca Raton, Florida. Joe’s Bicycle shop grew to Joe’s Sporting Goods and then to Joe’s Marine. Mary developed ads to market boats and trailers at Joe’s Marine and then concrete curbing for Burkhart Services, Inc. She designed and implemented displays in their showroom and on the road at boat shows.
Mary had tremendous love for children. This is evident in her nine children, thirty-one grandchildren, and fifty-two great grand-children. Family First was the motto she lived by. She always had time to share her life stories with her children and grand-children, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary became a voice for the unborn in her numerous letters to the editor and billboard ads over the past fifty years. Mary was a charter member of many pro-life organizations including National Right to Life, Human Rights Foundation, and the U.S. Coalition for Life. She was a member of the Corning area Right to Life and she and her husband formed the Epiphany Pro-life organization. In Florida, she was a member of Birthline in Boca Raton and a registered lobbyist for the State of Florida, representing both Miami and Palm Beach dioceses.
Mary was a member of Epiphany parish in Sayre and Ascension parish in Boca Raton, Florida. She was a eucharistic minister for Ascension and a counselor for pre-marriage classes. In 2009, Mary and Joseph were honored for their forty years of service to Epiphany School, recognizing their dedication, loyalty, and commitment to quality Catholic education.
Mary is survived by her husband Joseph and eight children: Joseph (Dolores) of Sayre, Pa, Kathleen (Burton) Stevens of White, Georgia, James of Boca Raton, Florida, Michael (Maureen) of Lake Worth, Florida, Patrick (Michelle) of Boca Raton, Florida, Lisa (Glenn) Jarvis of Sayre, Ellen (Ronald) Weiland of Noblesville, Indiana, and William (Marco Laterreur) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is also survived by two brothers, Joseph of Wappingers Falls, NY and David (Sheree) Hogan of Windsor, NY.as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary is predeceased by her daughter, Karen, of Boynton Beach, Florida, her parents, two brothers, Edward and Robert Hogan, her sister, Margaret Kelly, as well as brothers-in-law Francis and James Burkhart, and sisters-in-law Catherine Smith Semple and Gladys Henrich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 27th at 11:00 am at Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held at the Church between 9:00-11:00am. Interment will be immediately following the service at St. James Cemetery in Waverly, NY. The family will provide flowers for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BirthRight of Sayre or Epiphany Catholic School in Sayre.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary’s family may do so at thomasremationfuneralservice.com
