Mary Theresa Panacek Dorsey, 82, of Wysox, PA passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Sayre Personal Care Home, Sayre, PA. Mary was born in Trenton, NJ on Sept. 2, 1938, the daughter of Anton F. and Mary E. Panacek. On Sept. 17, 1960, Mary married Joseph Donald Dorsey in Pennington, NJ. Mary was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda and possessed great love of music. Surviving are her son, Joseph A. Dorsey of Sayre, grandson, Garrett R. Dorsey (Sierra Stralo) of Bethlehem, PA, sister, Martha Kinsley of Langhorne, PA, sister-in-law, Helen Ahern of Robbinsville, NJ, nieces, Jeanne Maze and Roberta MacIntosh both of New Jersey, several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Donald Dorsey on Nov. 8, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be later in Harbourton Cemetery, Lambertville, NJ.
Friends may call at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848 in Mary’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.