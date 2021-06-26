Mary Waverka, 93, of Hershey, passed away on June 23, 2021 in the Masonic Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown. She was born Oct. 29, 1927 in Towanda, daughter of the late John and Mildred (Esterbrook) Morrow.
Mary was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and was a member of Alpha PSI Omega. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and sang in the choir. She devoted most of her life to raising her family. She enjoyed volunteering at the Hershey Medical Center and was an usher at the Hershey Theater for 30 years.
Mary is survived by children, James (Joni); Michael (Melissa); David (Jean); Linda Waverka and John (Pamela); 10 grandchildren, Kristin; Rachael; Emily; John; Grace; Allyson; Anna; John Andrew; Jennifer; Michael John and 6 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn; Barrett; Brayden; Myla; Matthew; Emma; and 2 sisters-in-law, Ann Hagerty; Rosemary Long; several Nieces, Nephews and many good friends who enriched her life.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Waverka, her sisters Marian Lentz and Dorothea Benson.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5 — 7 p.m. with recitation of the rosary beginning at 4:45 p.m. in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory in Hershey. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 West Areba Ave., Hershey. Interment will follow in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, NJ Metro Chapter, 1480 US Hwy. 9N #309, Woodbridge, NJ 07905.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
