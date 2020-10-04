MaryJane Maines, age 78, formerly of Wyalusing and Towanda, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after an extended illness.
MaryJane was born on Jan. 14, 1942, in Retta, a daughter of the late Howard Scott and Lois Anna (Heffner) Keeney.
MaryJane attended the Spring Hill School, and graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School in the class of 1959. In her early years MaryJane was employed by Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport, Norm Hoffman Farms, and Earl Browning Farms in Spring Hill. MaryJane married the late Kenneth Santee Jr on Sept. 26, 1959. Together they had three children, Warren (Sue) Santee of Durrell, Karl (Pam) Santee of Merryall, and Sue (Pete) Rought Sr. of Camptown. On Sept. 29, 1973, MaryJane married the late O. John Maines. John and MaryJane had two children, Kevin (Jennifer) Maines of Camptown, and Howard Maines of New York.
She enjoyed baking, arts, crafts, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Bonnie) Keeney of LeRaysville, and David Keeney of Spring Hill; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Keeney of Camptown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husbands; brother, Scott Keeney; and grandson, Andrew Pardoe.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, with the Rev. Jane L. O’Borski, of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the start of the service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Spring Hill United Methodist Women, c/o Vicki Vannan, 4128 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853
