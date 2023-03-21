John 14-3 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.
Marzetta J. Trumbull, 84, of Waverly, NY, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Elderwood Nursing Home following a brief illness.
She was born on December 3, 1938, in Warren Center, PA, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Chaffee) Mosher.
Marzetta enjoyed crafts, painting, crocheting, and arts. She loved her animals and was always ready to go for drives. Marzetta also enjoyed going to flea markets, and flower gardens and picking them to give away or displayed in arrangements in her home.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughter Cyrstal Walker, and siblings Alfred Mosher, Barthilda Rosenburg, Willard Mosher, Everald Mosher, Iona “Betty” Green, and Frederick Mosher.
Marzetta is survived by her children Tracy (Lisa) Walker, Franklin (Cheri) Walker, Vivian (Jeff) Bisher, Carrie (Mark Benjamin) Parkhurst, Denise (Tony) Marconi, and Jacob (Sherry) Crisafulli, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Mary Green, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3pm at the Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Marzetta’s name to her church: Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA 18837.
