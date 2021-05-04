On Friday, April 30, 2021 Matthew B. Crandle of North Towanda passed away unexpectedly at his residence. He was 40 years of age.
Born July 18, 1980 in Wellsboro, he was the son of Marlene Crandle and the late Kevin Williams. He was the husband of the former Helena Poplin.
Matthew was a loyal fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was friendly and outgoing and well-known for his sharp, somewhat sarcastic sense of humor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and tinkering with car engines, but his true passion was to be found in his occupation as an over-the-road tractor-trailer driver for the natural gas industry. Most of all, Matthew was a devoted son, husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Helena, at home; his mother, Marlene (Thomas) Carr of Troy; son, Malyk Crandle of Sayre; daughters, Tyanne Crandle of Sayre and Harmony Johnson of Rome; stepsons, Elijah Yoder of Wyalusing and Allen Tuttle of Towanda; stepdaughter, Saige Yoder of Towanda; brothers, Timothy Friends, Brett Carr and Aaron Carr, all of Troy; sisters, Sara Bowman of Troy, Jennifer Williams of Philadelphia and Noelle Williams of Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Williams, in 2010.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Morse & Kleese Funeral home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Interment will be private. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
