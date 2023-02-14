Standing straight and tall, Matthew Charles Sandor, 40, of Rome Township, PA walked into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Matthew was born in Towanda, PA on June 24, 1982, the only child of Ronald and Mary (Payne) Sandor. He attended Snyder Elementary School in Sayre, Penn York Opportunities in Athens, and was a member of the Community Participation Supports Program at Serve, Inc. in Monroeton, PA for 14 years. Matthew loved to read books and play tug-o-war with a string.
Matthew loved the staff at Serve who were so very good and kind to him.
He is survived by his parents, Mary and Ronald Sandor of Rome Township, paternal grandmother, Ellen Sandor of North Towanda, maternal grandmother, Alberta Payne of Rome as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Charles Payne and paternal grandfather, Michael Sandor.
Interment will be private in the South Litchfield Cemetery, Litchfield Twp., PA.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 17th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bumpville Bible Church with Pastor Benjamin Miller officiating. Bequests may be directed to Serve, Inc., P.O. Box 93, 22 Chiola Lane, Monroeton, PA 18832 in memory of Matthew Charles Sandor.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.