Matthew Scott Wilson of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the age of 32, while surrounded by his family.
Matt was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer (GBM) on Nov. 24, 2017. He fought courageously and was an inspiration to everyone he met. His life and strong faith was an amazing testimony and he was sure to tell anyone who would listen about how Jesus was working in his life.
Matt was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania on Aug. 19, 1989 to Jim Wilson and Kay Champluvier Miller. He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in 2008, where he was most known for his love of music. Matt was a hardworking man who could be found driving truck or helping on the farm.
Matt was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Braintrim Baptist Church and the Goodwill Fire Company. He could often be found playing his bass guitar on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings at church. He played on the church softball team for years. He also had a passion for cars.
Matt is survived by his parents, Jim (Elisha) Wilson and Kay (Daryl) Miller; his wife, Hannah Wilson; his children, Elijah (9), Amber (8), and Gideon (3); his brother Michael (Renee) Wilson; his sisters, Danielle and Rachel Wilson; his step-sisters, Amy (Dan) Merritt and LeighAnn Miller; his maternal grandparents, Tom and Barb Champluvier; paternal grandmother, Ruth Wilson; mother and father-in-law, Hope and Joe Gruver; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Matt will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 from the Braintrim Baptist Church with Reverend Joseph Kilmer and Reverend Rich Hatch officiating. Interment will follow at the Jersey Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.The benefit for Matt will still be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Company.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hannah Wilson and sent to the Wyalusing Valley Children’s Center, c/o Robyn Lacy, 42932 Route 6, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Braintrim Baptist Church, PO Box 281, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
