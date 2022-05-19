Max E. Morgan, 74, of Springfield, PA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Janet L. (Jenkins) Morgan. The couple married January 15, 2000 and had 22 happy years together.
Max was born on July 26, 1947 in Shunk, PA, son of the late Harmon Morgan and Myrtle (Brown) Morgan of Troy, PA. He was a long time carpenter in the area and also worked at Global Tungsten & Powders in Towanda until his retirement in 2008. Max was a US Army veteran and a member of the Troy Post #49 of the American Legion and the Troy Vets Club. He was also a member of the Leona United Methodist Church and Lodge #306 of Free & Accepted Masons. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends.
Max is survived by his loving wife Janet, his mother Myrtle, his children: Barry Morgan, Kenneth Schrader, Kirk Schrader, and Mary (Shawn) Weaver, 12 grandchildren, brothers Milo, Cecil, Randy, and Scott Morgan, sister Jane Kennedy, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Harmon, brother Gerald Morgan, and grandson Beck Weaver.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11:00 AM-12:45PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Leona United Methodist Church, north of Route 6 on the Leona Road in East Troy, PA. There will be a Masonic service following the visitation at 12:45 PM at the church. The memorial service to celebrate Max’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 21st at the church with Pastor Jody Kenyon officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Max’s memory to the Leona United Methodist Church c/o Curt Tofts 1768 Leona Road, Troy, PA 16947 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.