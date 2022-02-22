Max S. Kalo, 85, of Monroeton, PA passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Max was born in Powell, PA on January 5, 1937, the son of Steve and Harriet Isabell Kitchen. On October 28, 1956, he married the former Shirley Ann Potter in Waverly, NY.
In early years, Max worked for Rice’s Dairy and was later employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 29 years until his retirement in 1992. Max enjoyed caring for his home and property and working on cars.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Ann Kalo, children, Carla A. Weldy, Maxine R. Kalo, Steven M. (Linda) Kalo, and Tammy Jo Leidy, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Max was predeceased by his father, Steve Kalo on October 20, 1983, mother, Harriet Kalo on March 20, 2003, a daughter, Mary Ellen Kalo on January 4, 2015, brother and sister-in-law, William Eugene and Alice Kalo, sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann and Harold Haverly, Janice and Richard Morrison. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
