McKayla A. Graham, 24, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Canton Township.
McKayla Ashlyn was born March 14, 1996 in Williamsport, a daughter of Wade W. Graham, Jr and Connie (Smith) Hammonds.
She was a talented artist and loved music, singing and dancing. McKayla was one “who told it like it was” even while hiding behind her beautiful and irresistible smile. Her main focus in life was her family, especially her two children and the special times spent with her little sis, Maddie. Holiday times were always a favorite, as well as family gatherings at the Graham Hill Cabin. McKayla truly loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, hiking and the friendship shared around a good campfire.
McKayla possessed a strong faith in Christ and attended the Victory Church in Troy.
She is survived by her two children, daughter, Rozlynn Rivera and son, Owen Housel; father, Wade “Wader” Graham of Canton; mother, Connie Hammonds of Alabama; sisters, Shauna Gerow of Mansfield and Madison Graham of Canton; brother, Jeremy Lloyd of Mississippi; paternal grandparents, Wade Sr. and Dorothy Graham of Canton; maternal grandparents, Bob and Linda Smith of Morris Run; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
A memorial service to celebrate McKayla’s life will be announced at a later date. Private services and burial will be held in Beech Flats Cemetery, Canton Township at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers. Please consider memorial donations to help benefit McKayla’s children, c/o W.W. Graham, 663 McMurray Road, Canton, PA 17724.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the Graham family with arrangements. Please share condolences and memories at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
