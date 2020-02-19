Megan G. Seifried, age 41, of Roseville, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born on Aug. 22, 1978 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jon and Maryjane (Schwarz) Seifried. Megan was the wife of Richard Spencer III. She was a homemaker, member of the Holy Child Catholic Church of Mansfield and an auxiliary member of Troy Post No. 49. She enjoyed crafts, painting and gardening.
Megan is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Wyatt Gleason and Trenton Spencer, both of Roseville; parents, Jon and Maryjane Seifried of Roseville; brother and sister-in-law, Shawn and Tonya Seifried of Coryland, Pennsylvania; brother and sister-in-law, James and Katie Lynn Seifried of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Holy Child Catholic Church, 242 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Wellsboro. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family, visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
