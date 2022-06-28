Melissa Kay Hadlock, 57, of Troy, PA passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY after an extended illness with family at her bedside. Melissa was born in Sayre, PA on July 6, 1964 the daughter of Charlene Elaine Webster and Harry Alfred Hadlock.
She was a graduate of Troy Area High School with the class of 1982. She was a proud Cancer survivor.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, derbies, fishing and anything outdoors.
Melissa was a kindhearted, caring person who would do anything for the people she cared about. She was best described by one of her best friends, “She has left a huge, unfillable spot in my heart and my life”.
She was survived by her partner of 20 years, Albey “Rocky” Braster, her mother, Charlene Webster-Sandor, her siblings, Harry Duane Hadlock (Susan), Elizabeth Vanderpool-Curran (Greg), Sally Johnson, Lucy Jones, and Rick Vanderpool, children, Michael Hadlock, Joshua Hadlock, Renee Hadlock, Damian Hadlock, Danielle Moe, Dacota Searfoss, and Elizabeth Braster, 20 grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Melissa was predeceased by her father, Harry A. Hadlock, and step-father, John P. Sandor.
A celebration of Melissa’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Melissa’s name may be made to the Guthrie Clinic, Nancy Quattrini Patient Assistance Fund, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840, Attn: Resource Development.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Melissa’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
