Melissa Marie Dodge Kinne, 59, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Melissa was born in Waverly, NY on March 6, 1963, the daughter of Ronald E. Dodge and Dorothy O’Connor Dodge. She attended Towanda Area High School and in early years was employed by 3D’s Pizza in North Towanda and Quick & Jennings Market in Wysox. Melissa owned and operated the Cozy Corner Restaurant in Monroeton for several years until declining health no longer permitted her to continue. Melissa loved spending time with her family, cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jeff Thurston of Towanda, sons, Gregory Bacorn and wife Jenny of Towanda, Joel Schoonover and wife Trishya of Monroeton, grandchildren, Dakota and Sienna Bacorn, Paig and Carter Schoonover, her mother, Dorothy Wood and husband Laurie of Monroe Township, brother, Timothy Dodge of Frackville, PA, sister Maureen Feichtner of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Melissa was predeceased by her father, Ronald E. Dodge on January 19, 2011.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.