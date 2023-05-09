Melody Douglas Chapin, 58, of Gillett, PA
Melody passed away May 5th, 2023 after a brief illness at RPH. Melody was born June 6th, 1964 at Tioga General Hospital, Waverly, NY to Robert and Janey Douglas. She graduated from SRU High School and after graduation went on to work for the Athens Area School District and retired after 20+ years. She loved working with the teachers, students and staff throughout her years. In helping the teachers, Melody built a camaraderie amongst the students, where they could always go to her for anything.
She is survived by her best friend, and biggest cheerleader, her amazing mother Janey.
She is also survived by her brother Joel (Terry) Douglas. Many special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Gary Chapin and his children Bill (Kimberley) Chapin, Teresa Chapin Drucker, and Patti Chapin.
She is predeceased by her father Robert in 2005, and brother Eric Douglas just a short six months ago.
Melody loved Disney, and Pixar, her most recent favorite was the Minions. She always made sure to spoil all the little kids in the family and made sure that they always had their favorite character toys to play with on holidays or birthdays. Melody was more than just an aunt to her nieces and nephews, she was like another parent or grandparent to everyone. She was a confidant, a person that you could always count on, a person that you could always laugh with. She had the most infectious laugh. She was a master at the claw machine, she learned from her dad. Any time that she would play the game, she would always win something for the kids. Melody will be missed dearly.
Thank You to the ICU and 5Main doctors and staff for their care of Melody.
There will be a celebration of life and burial at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Melody’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.