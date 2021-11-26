Mercanne M. Peterson, 75, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Mercanne was born in Bangor, Maine on Oct. 30, 1946, the daughter of Lear F. Peterson and Charlena F. (Grindle) Peterson. She was a graduate of Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts. In early years, Mercanne was employed as a real estate agent for Century 21 in Rhode Island and was later employed by the Navy Federal Credit Union in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the First National Bank of Bradford County in Towanda. She was employed by several businesses in the Towanda area in subsequent years. Mercanne was a social member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post, Towanda, and the Towanda American Legion Post. She enjoyed baking cookies and cakes for her friends at the Colonial Terrace in Towanda.
Surviving are her daughter, Marlena Goss and son-in-law Tom of Towanda; grandchildren, Dayton Dunn and Devin Dunn, both of Towanda; brother and sister-in-law, C. Richard and Betty Peterson of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; niece, Wende Peterson; and her cat, Trix.
In addition to her parents, Mercanne was predeceased by her companion, Craig Lewis.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
