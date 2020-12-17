Merle E. “Butch” Brown, Jr., age 67, of Troy passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Butch was born March 15, 1953 in Blossburg son of the late Merle E. & Iris (Vail) Brown; Sr. He attended Troy High School and he and the former Linda A. Vargson were married March 4, 1972 and celebrated 48 years together. Butch was retired from his family contracting business B & B Construction. In his spare time he could be found hunting and driving his classic cars to many area car shows. His bucket list car was his 1955 Chevy Bel Air Convertible and he also owned a 1937 Chevy Coupe, 1951 Chevy and a 1985 Monte Carlo. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his loving family and friends.
Surviving are his wife Linda A. Brown of Troy, a daughter Michell “Missy” Brown of Troy, a brother, Merton (Peggy) Brown of Troy, four sisters, Marcy Karge of Troy, Pauline Brown of Troy, Tracy (Craig) Seeley of Troy, Helen Curry of Granville, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was pre deceased by his parents, a son Michael Brown on Dec. 8, 2015 and a brother Dick Brown.
In following with Butch’s wishes funeral services are private and under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
Memorials in Butch’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 East 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Troy Town Cruisers, c/o Mr. James Blackwell, 21398 Route 14, Troy, PA 16947.
