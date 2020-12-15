Merle E. “Butch” Brown Jr., age 67, of Troy, passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Towanda Daily Review. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
