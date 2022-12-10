Merle L Wanck, 77, bid farewell on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after an extended battle with cancer. Merle was the second of four boys born to Mahlon J Wanck and L. Geraldine Wanck at the Tioga General Hospital, Waverly, NY, on July 13, 1945. He attended the Athens Area Schools, graduating with the class of 1963, later attending Mansfield University and serving in the U.S. Army. Merle was a lifelong dairyman and community leader, residing with his family in Hornbrook. Together with his brother Leslie, Merle formed the partnership, Son-Cada Farms, making it a 3rd generation dairy farm. In addition to operating the dairy farm, Merle also worked as an AI technician and genetic evaluator for American Breeding Service.
Throughout the course of the partnership, Son-Cada Farms hosted the kindergarten classes of the Athens Area School District for nearly three decades, as well as 4H & FFA cattle judging teams, international agricultural groups, and Farm/City Days.
Merle served on the Athens Area School District Board as its Vice President and chief negotiator along with other committee positions. Later he served with the Sheshequin Township supervisors and the Bradford County Penn State Extension Board. In addition to his civic duties, he also worked as an independent/contracted farm management consultant to northeast area farms in conjunction with USDA-FHA.
Together with his former wife Margaret, they raised three daughters Erin (husband Jason and son Noah of Towanda, PA), Julia (husband Zack and children Tommy, Addie, and Molly of Crocker, MO), and Amy (wife Jennifer and children Sophie, Violet, and Levi of Churchville, NY). His brother, Leslie, preceded him death in 2018.
Merle is survived by his wife, Deborah of Hornbrook, brothers Nick (Maryland), of Worcester, PA, and Philip (Carol), of Hornbrook as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with his nephew, Rev. Gabriel Wanck officiating. Interment will be private in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider bequests to be directed to the Hornbrook Cemetery Association, in care of Mrs. Kathy Wanck, 3791 Sheshequin Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Merle L. Wanck.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.