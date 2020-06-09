Merle R. “Stub” Watson, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Troy Community Hospital, Troy, Pennsylvania. He was the loving husband of the late Beverly J. (Crippen) Watson who passed away April 4, 2008. The couple married Aug. 17, 1955 and had 52 happy years together.
Stub was born on March 6, 1935 in Gillett, Pennsylvania, son of the late Ivan J. and Ruth (Kimball) Watson. He was a 1953 graduate of Troy High School and was a lifelong farmer. Stub enjoyed hunting, watching professional sports, and spending time with family and friends.
Stub is survived by his children, Diane (Steve) Bernardi of Vista, California, R. Gavin (Karen) Watson and Carmel Watson, both of Columbia Cross Roads; his grandchildren, Travis (Jessica) Watson, Zane Watson, Tristine Prieto, Ashley (Joshua) Hollar, and Braden Boone; his great-grandchildren, Elaina Prieto, Isabella Prieto, Haidyn Watson, Hunter Watson, Olivia Prieto, Lilliana Hollar, and Elijah McAlister; his brother, Roy Watson of Troy, Pennsylvania; his sisters, Velma Roy-Beach of Troy, Eleanor (James) Boor of Troy, Dorothy Terry of Bath, New York, and Linda (Luther) Wrisley of Columbia Cross Roads; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Clifford “Spike” Townley and Jack Kanach. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly, his daughter Kathy Watson, and his brother Harold “Dutch” Watson.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stub’s memory to the American Heart Association, 727 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. The family also asks everyone to thank a farmer when they think of Stub.
Send condolences to VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.