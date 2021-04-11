A mother’s love is…. everlasting. It is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of Merriel Jean (VanNoy) Hickok. Merriel passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2021, she was 91. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends, old and new.
Merriel was the daughter of Howard and Gertrude (Dewey) VanNoy, born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1929 and growing up on Mt. Pisgah, East Troy, PA. On August 24, 1951, she married Raymond A. Hickok. Together, the two purchased a small farm on Porter Road in Troy, and began building a family of their own. The couple happily worked together caring for their family farm, placing importance on family, friends and worship of God. Merriel always wanted a large family and eventually had nine children. Even though there was plenty to do with a large family, she always had enough time for each and every one of them. She tirelessly worked to provide opportunities for her children and was always proud of any and all accomplishments. Although very busy raising a family and taking care of the farm, Merriel made sure she took time for her own interests as well. She very much enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, loved playing piano, giving piano lessons, gardening, knitting, baking, canning and playing cards. In the fall of 1958, she began a serious study of the Bible and February 1959 she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, one of her greatest personal accomplishments.
Merriel was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Raymond Hickok; eldest daughter, Marette Hamby, and son-in-law, David Malosh, brothers Richard VanNoy and Bryce VanNoy. She is survived by her children: Randall M. (Maureen) Hickok, Eileen K. Malosh, Shayla J. (Wayne) Chace, Brent T. (Carol) Hickok, Kevin D. (Joanna) Hickok, Gregory S. (Christina) Hickok, Denise J. (Jay) Andrus, Valerie J. Hickok; son-in-law, Mark Hamby, her sister, Laureen Wright, and sister-in-law, MaryFaith VanNoy. Merriel also leaves behind her grandchildren: Kristoffer, Matthew, Philip, Aaron, Erica, Hanna, Christopher, Corey, Chad, Chaunte, Chanel, Justin, Jasmine, Lily, Kelsey, Nathan, Kassidy, Lindsey and twelve great grandchildren.
Merriel leaves behind a beautiful legacy, she possessed many fine qualities, too many to recount here. While she is asleep in death now, our mom’s everlasting and unconditional love will continue to touch all our lives.
A memorial service for Merriel is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. This will be broadcast virtually via Zoom for all who are able to attend. Details for attending are available by calling or texting 570- 731-0761. There will be a private interment at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Pepper’s Funeral Home in Canton. Condolence and memories may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
