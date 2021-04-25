Merriman Wendell Chubb, age 90, a devoted husband, loving father, and a friend to all, Wendell died unexpectedly on April 22, 2021 at home. He enjoyed sports, reading, playing cards, Sudoku puzzles, fishing, and spending time with his friends. Wendell was a native of Troy, graduating from Troy High School in 1948. He was drafted in 1951 during the Korean War and served in Germany with the 63rd Ordnance Company, 19th Ordnance Battalion, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Wendell worked for the Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec) for over 30 years and was inducted into the U.S. Bowling Congress, Troy Hall of Fame in March 28, 2009. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Elinor (Kline) Chubb in 2016. He is survived by his three children: David Chubb of Beaver Dams, NY; Deborah Chubb of Leesburg, VA; and Suzanne Chubb of Walton, KY; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and friends from the Troy Lunch and Mountain Laurel Camping Club. The graveside service to celebrate Wendell’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, PA and military rites will be given by the Troy Veterans Honor Guard. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wendell’s memory to the Troy VFW Post 8675 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.