Merritt Becker “Bud” passed away surrounded by his family on February 27, 2023. Bud was born November 13, 1932 in Granville Summit, PA to parents, Charles and Benita Merritt Becker. Bud married Dolores Becker June 19, 1954 and they enjoyed each other for 58 years until Dolores’ death in 2013. Bud and Dolores were longtime residents of Jackson Summit Pa and also enjoyed a winter home in Odessa, FL. Bud is a graduate of Troy High School in 1951, where he was a member of the high school football and baseball teams as well as the 1951 District 4 Championship basketball team. Bud served his country for 2 years in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Bud was employed at the Star Gazette in Elmira, NY as a photoengraver for 36 years. He was a member of the Troy Vets’ Club and the Wellsboro Moose. Bud loved and enjoyed his family, traveling with his wife and family camping trips along the Delaware Seashore. Bud took great pride in caring for his home, farm and beef cattle in Jackson Summit as well as managing several rental properties he and Dolores owned together. Bud was a skilled woodworker, mechanic and plumber. He could build or fix anything. Bud also loved following his grandsons’ soccer, hockey, and baseball games during their youth. Grandpa never missed a game!
Bud is survived by his three children; son, Jon (LeAnne) Becker of Winter Park, CO, his daughters, Karen (Tim) Konsowitz of Suwanee GA and Susan (Roger) Kipferl of Jackson Summit, PA. Bud was blessed with and also survived by his 6 grandchildren Blair (Samantha) Becker, Erik (Kelly) Becker, John (Alana) Konsowitz, Joel Konsowitz, James Kipferl and Jennifer Kipferl and one great-granddaughter Cora Becker.
Bud is also survived by his brother Richard Becker and family of Pine City, NY, his sister-in-law and family Sara Hoag, Elmira, NY, nieces who also cared for him, Barb Elder and Nancy Clar, as well as many other family members, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00pm at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Millerton Volunteer Fire Department 16 North Rd. Millerton, PA 16936. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
