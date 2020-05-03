Merry Hungate, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away on April 30, 2020 at her home, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. The family is planning a Celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Merry’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
Latest News
- Desert or sea: Virus traps migrants in mid-route danger zone
- Flying cars still the car of the future; Amphicar was home on land or sea
- Test Drive: 2020 Cadillac XT4
- Brought signs to play hoops at Lycoming
- DCNR announces plan for reopening some state park, forest facilities
- Protesting COVID-19 closures
- Pa. sets modest goal to conduct 8,500 coronavirus tests per day, far less than what some experts say is needed
- Bradford County up to 35 positive COVID-19 cases (free to read)
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police update public on search for missing woman (free to read)
- Kevin Eugene Lindsey
- Edward R. Long
- Alson ‘Al’ C. Nickerson
- Bradford County Courthouse to start ‘soft opening’ on Monday (free to read)
- Martha V. Kress
- George E. Brown
- Bradford County up to 33 COVID-19 positives (free to read)
- Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases identified at Elderwood (free to read)
- Paul (Edward) Bustin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.