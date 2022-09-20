On the evening of Friday September 16, 2022, Merton E. Brown of Troy passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 65 years of age. Born May 12, 1957 in Rochester,NY, he was the son of Merle E. Brown, Sr., and Iris F. (Vail) Brown. Mert, as he was known to family and friends, is best remembered as the manager of Terrace Lanes in Troy, a position which he administered faithfully for more than thirty years. In his leisure time he was an avid bowler, hunter and Yankees fan. He also enjoyed the occasional round of golf. Mert was known for his colorful sense of humor and his willingness to lend a helping hand whenever necessary. He lived by the motto,”I’ll be your friend until you give me a reason not to.”
He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Marguerite (nee Miller) at home, sons Sebby (& Denise) Brown and Jamie (& Cassi) Brown, sisters Marcy Karge, Pauline Brown, Tracy (& Craig) Seeley and Helen (& Tom) Curry, all of Troy, grandchildren Carrie, Logan, Taylor, Parker and Vance, as well as his feline friend, Cougar. He was preceded in death by brothers Ottie and Butch.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, and the family suggests that contributions in Mert’s name be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk R., Towanda, Pa., 18848 or Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone 789 Canton Street, Troy, Pa., 16947 ( condolences to morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
