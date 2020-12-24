Mia Lynn King Parks, 67, of 476 Fairview Road, Troy, West Burlington Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. Mia was born in Sayre, on Aug. 13, 1953 a daughter of Miles and Janet Braund King. She was a graduate of Troy High School with the Class of 1972. On July 27, 1974 she married Rodney Parks at the Wetona Methodist Church. Mia loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, attending archery events with her husband, Rodney, and trips to The Windmill Farm & Craft Market near Penn Yan, NY. Mia loved being near the water and going to Seneca Lake. She is survived by her husband Rodney, son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Jenny Parks, grandchildren, Alyssa and Garret Parks, siblings, Randy (Sabrina) King of Troy, Chris King of Quakertown, PA, Thane (Rhonda) King of Candor, NY, Eric (Tammy) King of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Kelly (Jackie) King of Waverly, NY, Kyna (Brad) Hoose of Shermandale, PA, Shana (Chad) Spencer of Troy, Cody (Amber) King of Troy, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Burton and Sandy Parks of Troy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve and Doris Parks, Lorraine and Jerry Meyar, Rick and Virginia Parks, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mia was predeceased by her son, Daren James Parks on April 21, 2001, father, Miles King on Jan. 8, 2002, mother, Janet King on Oct. 9, 2012, and mother-in-law, Joan Parks on June 24, 1980. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.